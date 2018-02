Jan 31 (Reuters) - CGI Group Inc:

* CGI RENEWS ITS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

* CGI GROUP INC - ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED RENEWAL OF ITS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID, SUBJECT TO APPROVAL BY TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE​

* CGI GROUP INC - ‍UNDER TERMS OF NCIB, MAY PURCHASE FOR CANCELLATION ON OPEN MARKET UP TO 20.6 MILLION CLASS A SHARES ​

* CGI GROUP INC - ‍PURCHASES OF CLASS A SHARES MAY COMMENCE ON FEBRUARY 6, 2018 AND WILL END ON EARLIER OF FEBRUARY 5, 2019​