Jan 10 (Reuters) - CGX Energy Inc:

* SAYS ‍IT HAS ACCEPTED MR. DEWI JONES’ RESIGNATION AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF COMPANY, EFFECTIVE JANUARY 8, 2018​

* ‍NARINE WILL ACT IN CAPACITY OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF COMPANY FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE​

* CGX ANNOUNCES THE RESIGNATION OF ITS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: