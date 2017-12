Dec 5 (Reuters) - CHAM PAPER GROUP HOLDING AG:

* EQS-ADHOC: CHAM PAPER GROUP SELLS ITS SPECIALITY PAPER BUSINESS TO SAPPI GROUP

* FOLLOWING DIVESTMENT OF PAPER BUSINESS, WILL FOCUS ON ITS REAL ESTATE BUSINESS

* SALE AT ENTERPRISE VALUE OF CHF 146.5 MILLION WILL RESULT IN INFLOW OF APPROX CHF 125 MILLION IN CASH TO GROUP

* A BASE DIVIDEND OF AT LEAST CHF 6.00 PER SHARE TO BE PROPOSED TO AGM AS OF FINANCIAL YEAR 2017