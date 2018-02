Feb 12 (Reuters) - Changfeng Energy Inc:

* CHANGFENG ANNOUNCES SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* CO‘S UNIT AND UNIT OF EDF GROUP ENTERED MOU TO JOINTLY DEVELOP, INVEST, & OPERATE INTEGRATED SMART ENERGY PROJECTS ACROSS CHINA

* UNIT ENTERED INTO 3-YEAR CONTRACT TO SUPPLY NATURAL GAS FOR A CERAMIC MANUFACTURER IN XINGTAI CITY, HEBEI PROVINCE