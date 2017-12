Nov 29 (Reuters) - Changfeng Energy Inc:

* CHANGFENG ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTERLY RESULTS

* CHANGFENG ENERGY INC - QTRLY REVENUE RMB 114.82 MILLION VERSUS RMB 83.65 MILLION ‍​

* CHANGFENG ENERGY INC - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE ‍RMB 0.11 OR ABOUT C$0.02​