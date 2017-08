June 23 (Reuters) - Changfeng Energy Inc:

* Changfeng provides additional information regarding proposed loan discharge resolution

* Changfeng Energy Inc - currently expects to file a listing application with HKSE in first half of 2018

* Changfeng Energy-is in process of pursuing required internal reorganization steps, including loan discharge resolution, in order to pursue listing on HKSE