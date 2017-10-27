BRIEF-Changyou reports Q3 net loss per ADS of $0.13

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Changyou.Com Ltd

* Changyou reports third quarter 2017 unaudited financial results

* Q3 revenue $166 million versus i/b/e/s view $171.9 million

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $145 million to $155 million

* ‍Total revenue was US$166 million, representing an increase of 22% year-over-year​

* Sees Q4 non-GAAP income per fully-diluted ADS to be between US$0.66 and US$0.76

* See Q4 ‍non-GAAP net income attributable to chanyou.com limited to be between us$35 million and us$40 million​

* Sees Q4 ‍GAAP net income attributable to Changyou.com to be between US$33 million and US$38 million​

* Sees Q4 GAAP income per fully-diluted ADS to be between US$0.63 and US$0.72

* Qtrly diluted net loss per ads $0.13

* Qtrly ‍online game revenue was US$132 million, representing an increase of 34% year-over-year​

* Qtrly online advertising revenue US$6 million, representing a decrease of 48% year-over-year and 14% quarter-over-quarter

* ‍Total average monthly active accounts of company’s mobile games were 5.2 million in quarter, representing increase of 86% year-over-year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: