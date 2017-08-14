FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
BRIEF-Chaparral Energy Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.47
#半岛局势
#中美贸易
#路透精英汇
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
朝鲜地图透露向关岛附近水域发射导弹的详细计划
半岛局势
朝鲜地图透露向关岛附近水域发射导弹的详细计划
特朗普授权调查中国知识产权操作 游说团体吁谨慎行事
时事要闻
特朗普授权调查中国知识产权操作 游说团体吁谨慎行事
特朗普启动NAFTA重新谈判 料引起与汽车行业的矛盾
国际财经
特朗普启动NAFTA重新谈判 料引起与汽车行业的矛盾
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月14日 / 上午11点18分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Chaparral Energy Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.47

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Chaparral Energy Inc

* Chaparral Energy Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.47

* Chaparral Energy - qtrly total net production of 23.9 mboe/d, of which 9,136 boe/d was from stack development, marking 17 percent year-over-year increase

* Chaparral Energy says increase in 2017 total production guidance to 8.3 to 8.7 mmboe

* Chaparral Energy Inc says an increase in total capital budget to $185 to $200 million for the year - SEC filing‍​ Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2wIs4NO) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below