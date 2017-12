BRIEF-Chaparral Energy Says ‍Entered Tenth Restated Credit Agreement

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Chaparral Energy Inc:

* CHAPARRAL ENERGY SAYS ‍ENTERED TENTH RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT AMENDED, RESTATED, SUPERSEDES CO‘S NINTH RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT​ - SEC FILING

* CHAPARRAL ENERGY INC - ‍CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $400 MILLION RESERVE-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY​

* CHAPARRAL - ON DEC 22, CO THROUGH UNIT ENTERED PURCHASE, SALE AGREEMENT WITH PRIVATE SELLER

* CHAPARRAL- PURCHASE, SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY OIL & GAS LEASES, INTERESTS, PROPERTIES, RELATED ASSETS IN KINGFISHER COUNTY FOR ABOUT $34.7 MILLION IN CASH​

* CHAPARRAL- ‍ALSO ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH ANOTHER PRIVATE SELLER TO BUY OIL & GAS LEASES, OTHER ASSETS IN KINGFISHER COUNTY FOR ABOUT $23.8 MILLION CASH​

* CHAPARRAL ENERGY INC - ‍INTENDS TO FINANCE ACQUISITIONS WITH BORROWINGS UNDER ITS CREDIT FACILITY​ Source text (bit.ly/2ljDSRX) Further company coverage: