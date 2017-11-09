BRIEF-Charles River Laboratories reports Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $1.30

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Charles River Laboratories International Inc:

* Updates 2017 guidance​

* Announces third-quarter 2017 results from continuing operations

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.30

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.09

* Q3 revenue $464.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $458.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees ‍2017 revenue growth, reported 9.75 percent - 10.5 percent​

* Sees ‍2017 non-GAAP EPS estimate $5.08 - $5.18​

* Sees ‍2017 GAAP EPS estimate $3.95 - $4.05​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.10, revenue view $1.85 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S