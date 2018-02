BRIEF-Charles River Laboratories To Buy MPI Research For About $800 Mln

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Charles River Laboratories International Inc:

* CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES TO ACQUIRE MPI RESEARCH

* CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL INC - DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $800 MILLION

* CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES - DEAL EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP EPS BY APPROXIMATELY $0.25 IN 2018 AND APPROXIMATELY $0.60 IN 2019​

* CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL INC - ‍FOR 2017, MPI IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE ANNUAL REVENUE OF APPROXIMATELY $240 MILLION​

* CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL - ‍EXPECTS TO GENERATE OPERATIONAL SYNERGIES AS RESULT OF DEAL, WITH BENEFITS TOTALING $13 TO $16 MILLION BY END OF 2019​

* CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES - DEAL EXPECTED TO ADD $170 TO $190 MILLION TO CHARLES RIVER‘S 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE BASED ON ANTICIPATED TIMING OF CLOSE​

* CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL - ‍ACQUISITION & ASSOCIATED FEES ARE EXPECTED TO BE FINANCED THROUGH AN EXPANSION OF CO‘S CREDIT FACILITY & CASH​

* CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL INC - ‍COMPANY IS EVALUATING FIXED-RATE DEBT FINANCING ALTERNATIVES WHICH COULD BE USED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION​

* CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL INC - ‍ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO ADD $260 TO $280 MILLION TO 2019 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE​

* CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES - ‍EVALUATING FIXED-RATE DEBT FINANCING ALTERNATIVES WHICH COULD BE USED TO FINANCE DEAL AND FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES​