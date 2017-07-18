FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
18 天前
BRIEF-Charles Schwab Corp Q2 earnings per common share $0.39​
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月18日 / 下午1点16分 / 18 天前

BRIEF-Charles Schwab Corp Q2 earnings per common share $0.39​

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 18 (Reuters) - Charles Schwab Corp

* Schwab reports record quarterly net income of $575 million, up 27%

* Quarterly revenue rose 17 percent to $2.1 billion

* Charles Schwab Corp - qtrly ‍diluted earnings per common share $.39​

* Charles Schwab Corp Q2 net revenue $ 2,130 million versus $1,828 million

* Charles Schwab Corp - ‍at quarter-end client assets managed by Windhaven totaled $8.0 billion, down 25% year-over-year​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Charles Schwab Corp - new retail brokerage accounts for the quarter totaled approximately 232,000, up 36% year-over-year

* Charles Schwab Corp - ‍at quarter-end client assets managed by Thomaspartners totaled $12.6 billion, up 48% year-over-year​

* Charles Schwab Corp - at Q2-end, total client assets were $ 3,040.6​ billion versus $2,922.5 billion at q1-end

* Q2 revenue view $2.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Charles Schwab Corp - at Q2-end, active brokerage accounts were ‍10.5 million versus 10.3 million at Q1-end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below