BRIEF-Chart Industries Q3 earnings per share $0.05
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
2017年10月26日 / 上午9点47分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Chart Industries Q3 earnings per share $0.05

1 分钟阅读

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chart Industries Inc:

* Chart industries reports 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.30

* Q3 earnings per share $0.05

* Q3 sales $240.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $236.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.75 to $0.90

* Says at quarter-end, ‍backlog of $390.6 million (excluding Hudson Products Corporation) increased 6% sequentially from Q2 2017​

* Says FY 2017 ‍sales guidance is expected to be in range of $940 million to $975 million​

* Says expect capex for 2017 to remain in range of $35 million to $45 million, inclusive of Hudson and VCT Vogel​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.74, revenue view $966.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

