BRIEF-Charter - Q4 Revenue Rose 3.2 Percent To $10.6 Billion

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Charter Communications Inc:

* CHARTER ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 3.2 PERCENT TO $10.6 BILLION

* IN Q4, TOTAL VIDEO, INTERNET AND VOICE CUSTOMERS INCREASED BY 15,000, 300,000 AND 53,000, RESPECTIVELY

* AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, CHARTER HAD 16.5 MILLION RESIDENTIAL VIDEO CUSTOMERS

* IN QUARTER, INTERNET REVENUES GREW 9.8%, COMPARED TO THE YEAR-AGO QUARTER, TO $3.6 BILLION

* Q4 TOTAL RESIDENTIAL & SMB CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIPS INCREASED 206,000, COMPARED TO 243,000 DURING FOURTH QUARTER OF 2016

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $10.60 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHARTER SHAREHOLDERS TOTALED $9.6 BILLION IN THE FOURTH QUARTER

* CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS - INCREASE IN QTRLY NET INCOME DRIVEN BY NON-CASH GAAP TAX BENEFIT OF $9.3 BILLION FROM A REDUCTION IN THE DEFERRED TAX LIABILITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: