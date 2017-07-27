BRIEF-Charter qtrly earnings per share $0.52

July 27 (Reuters) - Charter Communications Inc

* Charter announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 revenue $10.4 billion versus i/b/e/s view $10.39 billion

* Charter communications inc - ‍during q2 of 2017, charter's residential customer relationships grew by 167,000​

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.52

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Charter communications inc - ‍residential video customers decreased by 90,000 in q2 of 2017​

* Charter communications inc - ‍residential video customers decreased by 90,000 in q2 of 2017​

* Charter communications inc - ‍charter added 231,000 residential internet customers in q2 of 2017​