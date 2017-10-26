FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Charter qtrly earnings per share $0.19‍​
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月26日 / 中午12点13分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Charter qtrly earnings per share $0.19‍​

1 分钟阅读

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Charter Communications Inc:

* Charter announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 revenue $10.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $10.48 billion

* Charter Communications Inc - ‍during Q3 of 2017, Charter’s residential customer relationships grew by 172,000​

* Charter Communications Inc - ‍residential video customers decreased by 104,000 in Q3 of 2017​

* Charter Communications Inc qtrly ‍internet revenues grew 10.9%, compared to year-ago quarter, to $3.6 billion​

* Charter Communications Inc - ‍charter added 249,000 residential internet customers in Q3 of 2017​

* Charter Communications Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.19‍​

* Charter Communications - ‍continues to see “strong demand” for internet service Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

