Nov 9 (Reuters) - Chartwell Retirement Residences

* Chartwell announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 FFO per share c$0.26

* Chartwell Retirement Residences - qtrly ‍FFO per unit $0.26​

* Chartwell Retirement Residences - qtrly ‍same property occupancy at 93.0 pct​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: