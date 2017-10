Sept 21 (Reuters) - Chatham Lodging Trust

* Chatham Lodging acquires hotel in historic downtown Portsmouth, N.H.

* Chatham Lodging Trust - deal for ‍$43.5 million​

* Chatham Lodging Trust - ‍acquired 131-room Hilton Garden Inn Portsmouth downtown in N.H., for $43.5 million, or approximately $332,000 per room​

* Chatham Lodging Trust - Chatham funded purchase through available cash and borrowings on its revolving credit facility​