BRIEF-Chatham Lodging acquires hotel in Greater Charleston

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Chatham Lodging Trust

* Chatham Lodging acquires hotel in Greater Charleston, S.C.

* Acquired 96-room courtyard by Marriott Charleston Summerville, S.C., for $20.2 million​

* Funded purchase through available cash from recently completed 5 million share offering that raised approximately $109 million dollars​

* Marriott Charleston Summerville, S.C. ‍will be managed by Island Hospitality Management, which is 51 percent owned by Fisher​