Dec 5 (Reuters) - Check Cap Ltd:

* CHECK-CAP ANNOUNCES ADVANCEMENT IN GE HEALTHCARE MANUFACTURING COLLABORATION

* CHECK CAP LTD - PLANNING AND OTHER ACTIVITIES ARE ALSO UNDERWAY FOR EUROPEAN POST APPROVAL STUDY, WHICH IS EXPECTED IN 1H2018

* CHECK CAP - COLLABORATION INVOLVES GE FINAL ASSEMBLY, PACKAGING, SHIPPING OF C-SCAN CAPSULES INITIALLY FOR CO‘S U.S. PILOT TRIAL EXPECTED IN H1 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: