BRIEF-Check point software technologies reports 2017 third quarter financial results
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
2017年10月31日 / 晚上8点27分 / 更新于 11 小时前

BRIEF-Check point software technologies reports 2017 third quarter financial results

1 分钟阅读

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Check Point Software Technologies Ltd

* Check Point Software Technologies reports 2017 third quarter financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.30

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.16

* Q3 revenue $455 million versus I/B/E/S view $449.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Check Point Software Technologies Ltd - ‍as of September 30, 2017, deferred revenues were $1,036 million compared to $889 million as of September 30, 2016​

* Check Point Software Technologies - authorized to continue repurchase of up to $250 million of ordinary shares each quarter,up to additional amount of $1 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

