BRIEF-Cheesecake Factory reports Q2 earnings per share $0.11
2017年11月1日 / 晚上9点24分 / 更新于 12 小时前

BRIEF-Cheesecake Factory reports Q2 earnings per share $0.11

1 分钟阅读

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Cheesecake Factory Inc

* The cheesecake Factory reports results for third quarter of fiscal 2017

* Q3 revenue $555.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $565.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cheesecake Factory Inc - ‍expects to allocate a total of $125 to $150 million toward share repurchases in fiscal 2017​

* Cheesecake Factory - qtrly ‍comparable restaurant sales at cheesecake Factory Restaurants declined 2.3% in Q3 of fiscal 2017

* Cheesecake Factory - qtrly ‍comparable restaurant sales at cheesecake Factory includes about 0.8% negative impact from Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Maria​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

