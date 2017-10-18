FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Chegg acquires math technology
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月18日 / 下午1点15分 / 3 天内

BRIEF-Chegg acquires math technology

1 分钟阅读

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Chegg Inc

* Chegg acquires math technology

* Chegg inc - deal for ‍eur 12.5 million​

* Chegg inc - ‍as a result of acquisition, chegg does not expect any material effect on operations for 2017​

* Chegg - potential additional payments of up to eur 7.5 million and up to eur 3.2 million in rsus over next three years are subject to contingencies​

* Chegg inc - acquired german-based cogeon gmbh, a provider of adaptive math technology and developer of math app, math 42​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

