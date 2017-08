BRIEF-Chegg reports qtrly ‍net loss per share $0.06​

July 25 (Reuters) - Chegg Inc:

* Chegg reports Q2 2017 financial results and raises full year guidance

* Sees FY 2017 capital expenditures in range of $20 million to $25 million

* Q2 revenue $56.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $53.3 million

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $56 million to $58 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $241 million to $243 million

* Sees ‍Q3 Chegg Services revenues in range of $37 million to $39 million​

* Sees 2017 ‍chegg Services revenues in range of $180 million to $182 million​

* Qtrly ‍net loss per share $0.06​

* Sees ‍Q3 2017 adjusted EBITDA in range of $3 million to $4 million​

* Sees ‍full year 2017 free cash flow in range of $18 million to $22 million​

* Sees ‍full year 2017 adjusted EBITDA in range of $41 million to $42 million​

* Q3 revenue view $56.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $238.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly non-gaap earnings per share $0.06

* Qtrly non-gaap earnings per share $0.06

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S