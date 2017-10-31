FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Chemed reaches final agreement to end civil litigation & false claims act brought by U.S. DOJ in May 2013​
2017年10月31日 / 下午3点32分 / 更新于 18 小时前

BRIEF-Chemed reaches final agreement to end civil litigation & false claims act brought by U.S. DOJ in May 2013​

1 分钟阅读

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Chemed Corp:

* Chemed - Reached final agreement to end civil litigation and false claims act brought by U.S. Department of Justice in May 2013​

* Chemed Corp - ‍In connection with settlement, Vitas has also agreed to a corporate integrity agreement with office of inspector general​

* Chemed - ‍Total settlement estimated at $85 million pre-tax & compares to $90 million pre-tax ($55.5 million after-tax) of estimated settlement cost recorded in Q2

* Chemed Corp - ‍Company will fund the settlement with existing cash balances and its bank credit facility​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

