BRIEF-Chemocentryx reports Q3 revenue $9.0 million
#公司新闻(英文)
BRIEF-Chemocentryx reports Q3 revenue $9.0 million

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Chemocentryx Inc:

* Chemocentryx reports third quarter 2017 financial results and recent highlights

* Q3 revenue $9.0 million versus I/B/E/S view $9 million

* Chemocentryx Inc - ‍expects to utilize cash and cash equivalents in range of $50 million and $55 million in 2017​

* Chemocentryx inc - ‍phase iii advocate trial of avacopan remains on track to complete enrollment in mid-2018​

* Chemocentryx Inc - ‍plan to launch registration-supporting trial for CCX140 in treatment of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) in Q4 2017​

* Chemocentryx Inc - qtrly loss per share $0.13​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

