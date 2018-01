BRIEF-Chemocentryx Secures Up To $100 Million In New Capital Commitments

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Chemocentryx Inc:

* CHEMOCENTRYX SECURES UP TO $100 MILLION IN NEW CAPITAL COMMITMENTS

* CHEMOCENTRYX INC SAYS WILL RECEIVE $50 MILLION MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM VIFOR FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE RENAL PHARMA

* CHEMOCENTRYX INC - CO ALSO ENTERS INTO $50 MILLION GROWTH CAPITAL FINANCING AGREEMENT WITH HERCULES CAPITAL

* CHEMOCENTRYX - ‍ADDITIONAL CAPITAL TO PROVIDE FUNDING TO ADVANCE AVACOPAN THROUGH TOPLINE DATA FROM PHASE III ADVOCATE TRIAL

* CHEMOCENTRYX INC - ADDITIONAL CAPITAL ALSO EXPECTED TO PROVIDE FUNDING​ FOR‍ POTENTIAL REGISTRATION FILINGS IN U.S. AND EU.