BRIEF-Chemung Financial says on June 29, received notice of entry of decision, order of New York appellate division, third department
2017年7月6日 / 晚上8点44分

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 6 (Reuters) - Chemung Financial Corp:

* Chemung Financial Corp says on June 29, received notice of entry of decision and order of new york appellate division, third department - sec filing

* Chemung Financial Corp - court affirmed lower court's decision in favor of plaintiff with damages to be determined at a later proceeding

* Chemung Financial Corp - co is currently assessing its existing legal reserve for matter to determine if any adjustment is necessary

* Chemung Financial - decision involving claims by owner of leased premises at 202 east state street, ithaca, new york against bank subsidiary of co Source text (bit.ly/2tv3OxF) Further company coverage:

