BRIEF-Cheniere Energy reports Q3 loss per share of $1.24
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月14日 / 下午1点26分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Cheniere Energy reports Q3 loss per share of $1.24

1 分钟阅读

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Cheniere Energy Inc:

* Reports third quarter 2017 results, raises full year 2017 guidance and provides full year 2018 guidance

* Q3 loss per share $1.24

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees ‍2017 consolidated adjusted EBITDA $1.8 billion to $1.9 billion​

* Sees 2018 ‍consolidated adjusted EBITDA $1.9 billion to $2.1 billion​

* Sees ‍2017 distributable cash flow $0.6 billion to $0.7 billion​

* Sees 2018 ‍distributable cash flow $0.2 billion to $0.4 billion​

* Qtrly ‍revenues $1,403 million versus $465 ​million

* ‍2018 guidance range is driven by LNG production scenarios at Sabine Pass and expected market pricing for LNG during 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

