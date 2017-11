BRIEF-Cheniere Partners reports Q3 net loss per common unit $1.10​

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Cheniere Energy Partners Lp

* Cheniere Partners reports third quarter 2017 results, revises 2017 guidance and provides full year 2018 distribution guidance

* Cheniere Energy Partners Lp qtrly ‍ revenues $903 million versus $331​ million

* Cheniere Energy Partners Lp sees ‍2017 distribution per unit $1.73 to $1.80​

* Cheniere Energy Partners Lp sees ‍full year 2018 distribution per unit $2.00 - $2.20​

* Cheniere Energy Partners Lp qtrly ‍diluted net loss per common unit $1.10​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: