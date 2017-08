Aug 7 (Reuters) - Cherokee Inc

* Cherokee Inc says ‍ obtained a further extension of forbearance from Cerberus Business Finance, LLC through August 11, 2017 - SEC filing​

* Cherokee - In discussions with Cerberus to obtain waiver of events of default, amendment of terms of Cerberus credit facility during forbearance period Source: (bit.ly/2vwHgQu) Further company coverage: