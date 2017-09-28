FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy announces pricing, upsizing of private placement of $850 mln of senior notes
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月28日 / 凌晨2点07分 / 21 天前

BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy announces pricing, upsizing of private placement of $850 mln of senior notes

1 分钟阅读

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp

* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces pricing and upsizing of private placement of $850,000,000 of senior notes

* Priced its private placement to eligible purchasers of $300 million principal amount of additional 8.00% senior notes due 2025

* New 2025 notes will mature on January 15, 2025 and bear interest at annual rate of 8.00%

* Private placement was upsized from a previously announced amount of $750 million

* New 2027 notes will mature on June 15, 2027 and bear interest at annual rate of 8.00% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below