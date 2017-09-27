FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy announces private placement of $750 mln senior notes
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月27日 / 中午11点54分 / 21 天前

BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy announces private placement of $750 mln senior notes

1 分钟阅读

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp:

* Chesapeake energy corporation announces private placement of $750,000,000 of senior notes

* Says commenced private placement​ of ‍$750 million additional 8.00% senior notes due 2025, 8.00% senior notes due 2027

* Says ‍intends to use net proceeds from offering to finance tender offers for certain of its senior notes​

* Says ‍new 2027 notes will be an additional issuance of Chesapeake’s outstanding 8.00% senior notes due 2027​

* Says ‍new 2025 notes will be additional issuance of outstanding 8.00% senior notes due 2025, issued in December 2016

* Says ‍new 2027 notes to be issued & previously issued senior notes due 2027 will be treated as single class of notes under indenture​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below