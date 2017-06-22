FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy announces redemption of 2.75% contingent convertible senior notes
2017年6月22日 / 上午11点28分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy announces redemption of 2.75% contingent convertible senior notes

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 22 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp

* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces redemption of 2.75% contingent convertible senior notes due 2035

* Chesapeake Energy Corp - calling for redemption in full on July 24, 2017 all of its outstanding 2.75% contingent convertible senior notes due 2035

* Chesapeake Energy Corp - notes due 2035 of which an aggregate principal amount of approximately $2.0 million is outstanding

* Chesapeake Energy- notes called for redemption at redemption price in any integral multiple of $1,000, equal to 100% of amount of notes to be redeemed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

