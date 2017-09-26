FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy Corporation provides 2017 third quarter update
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月26日 / 中午11点40分 / 22 天前

BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy Corporation provides 2017 third quarter update

2 分钟阅读

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp

* Chesapeake Energy Corporation provides 2017 third quarter update

* Chesapeake Energy Corp - ‍average 2017 Q3 oil production estimate of 86,000 barrels per day​

* Average 2017 Q3 oil production estimate of 86,000 barrels per day

* Chesapeake Energy Corp - ‍with delays largely mitigated, chesapeake expects 2017 Q4 oil production to average approximately 100,000 barrels of oil per day​

* Chesapeake Energy - ‍disruptive weather, closed asset sales, changes in capital allocation result in adjusted average Q3 production estimate of about 542,000 BPD

* Anticipate our volumes will continue to grow substantially in 2017 Q4

* Chesapeake Energy Corp - ‍we plan to place 120 to 130 new wells into production in 2017 Q4, primarily in Eagle Ford and Powder River Basin​

* Chesapeake Energy Corp - ‍now project that our oil volumes will average approximately 100,000 barrels per day for 2017 Q4​

* Chesapeake Energy - ‍Q3 production estimate hurt by operational delays, curtailments due to hurricane harvey, closed asset sales and capital allocation adjustments

* Chesapeake Energy Corp - as of September 25, 2017, sees adjusted production growth ‍​for year ending Dec 31, 2017 down 1% to up 1%

* Chesapeake Energy Corp - as of September 25, 2017, sees total absolute production ‍​for year ending Dec 31, 2017 of 194.0 mmboe - 199.0 MMBOE

* Chesapeake Energy Corp - as of September 25, 2017, sees total capital expenditures ‍​for year ending Dec 31, 2017 of $2.1 billion to $2.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below