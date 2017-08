Aug 3 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp:

* Chesapeake Energy's CEO says "we expect to exceed our goal of 100,000 barrels of oil per day prior to year-end" - conf call

* Chesapeake Energy says expects expenses to fall in second half of the year - conf call

* Chesapeake Energy says may deploy less capital on rigs and allow more capital on other assets in 2018 - conf call Further company coverage: