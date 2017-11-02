FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.12
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月2日 / 中午11点30分 / 更新于 1 天前

BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.12

2 分钟阅读

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp

* Chesapeake Energy Corporation reports 2017 third quarter financial and operational results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.12

* Q3 loss per share $0.05

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Chesapeake Energy Corp - ‍on track to meet goal of averaging 100,000 barrels of oil per day in 2017 Q4​

* Chesapeake Energy Corp - ‍“as of today, we anticipate spending less capital in 2018 than 2017”​

* Chesapeake Energy Corp - qtrly total revenue $1,943 million versus $2,276 mln‍​

* Chesapeake Energy Corp - ‍​ qtrly total production of 542 MBOE/day versus 638 MBOE/day

* Chesapeake Energy Corp - ‍​expects to place on production up to 73 wells in the eagle ford in the 2017 fourth quarter

* Chesapeake Energy Corp sees FY ‍ total absolute production of 194.0 mmboe - 199.0 mmboe​

* Chesapeake Energy Corp sees FY ‍total capital expenditures $2,300 million - $2,500 million

* Chesapeake Energy-qtrly average daily production consisted of about 86,000 barrels of oil, 2.382 billion cubic feet of natural gas & 58,600 bbls of NGL

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $2.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

