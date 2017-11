Nov 2 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Lodging Trust

* Chesapeake Lodging Trust reports third quarter results

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.64

* Qtrly REVPAR saw 3.4% decrease for 22-hotel portfolio and 3.4% decrease for 15-hotel portfolio over same period in 2016​

* Sees Q4 2017 AFFO per diluted common share $0.47 to $0.51‍​