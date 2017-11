Nov 27 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Utilities Corp:

* CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES - ‍ON NOV 20, CO MADE REQUEST FOR PURCHASE, TO WHICH PARTIES AGREED, FOR ISSUANCE OF $50 MILLION OF SERIES A & $50 MILLION SERIES B SHELF NOTES​

* CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORP - ‍SERIES A SHELF NOTES AND SERIES B SHELF NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON OR BEFORE MAY 21, 2018 AND NOVEMBER 20, 2018, RESPECTIVELY​ Source text: (bit.ly/2k5qDHq) Further company coverage: