Feb 2 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp:

* CHEVRON - ‍​ON JAN 31, BOARD APPROVED CEO COMPENSATION PACKAGE FOR MICHAEL WIRTH, WHICH INCLUDES ANNUAL SALARY OF $1.5 MILLION EFFECTIVE FEB 1 - SEC FILING

* CHEVRON - ‍ON JAN 31, BOARD RATIFIED INCREASE IN ANNUAL BASE SALARY FOR PATRICIA YARRINGTON, CFO​ TO $1.1 MILLION ‍​