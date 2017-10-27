FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Chevron reports Q3 earnings per share $1.03
BRIEF-Chevron reports Q3 earnings per share $1.03

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Chevron

* Chevron reports third quarter net income of $2.0 billion

* Q3 earnings per share $1.03

* Q3 sales $34 billion versus I/B/E/S view $34.06 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Chevron Corp - ‍International downstream operations earned $1.17 billion in Q3 2017 , compared with $542 million a year earlier​

* Chevron Corp - ‍International upstream operations earned $515 million in Q3 2017, compared with $666 million a year ago​

* Chevron Corp - ‍U.S. Upstream operations incurred a loss of $26 million in Q3 2017, compared with a loss of $212 million from a year earlier​

* Chevron Corp - International ‍net oil-equivalent production of 2.04 million barrels per day in Q3 2017 was up 221,000 barrels per day from a year earlier​

* Chevron Corp - ‍U.S. Downstream operations earned $640 million in Q3 2017, compared with earnings of $523 million a year earlier​

* Chevron Corp - ‍Worldwide net oil-equivalent production was 2.72 million barrels per day in Q3 2017, compared with 2.51 million barrels per day from a year ago​

* Chevron Corp - ‍ Foreign currency effects decreased earnings in 2017 Q3 by $112 million, compared with an increase of $72 million a year earlier​

* Chevron Corp - U.S. ‍refinery crude oil input in Q3 2017 decreased 4 percent from year-ago period to 931,000 barrels per day​

* Chevron Corp - ‍International downstream refinery crude oil input of 801,000 barrels per day in Q3 2017 increased 11,000 barrels per day

* Chevron Corp - ‍Net charges in Q3 2017 were $351 million, compared with $236 million a year earlier​

* Chevron Corp - ‍ “shale and tight rock drilling activity in permian basin is exceeding expectations”​

* Chevron Corp - ‍U.S. Net oil-equivalent production of 681,000 barrels per day in Q3 2017 was down 17,000 barrels per day from a year earlier​

* Chevron Corp - ‍Included in quarter was a gain on an asset sale of $675 million and an asset write-off of $220 million​

* Chevron - ‍ “we’re completing projects that have been under construction and ramping up production, notably at our gorgon lng project in australia”​

* Chevron CEO says ‍“cash flow is at a positive inflection point, with oil and gas production increasing and capital spending falling”​

* Chevron CEO says “‍continue to see improvement in underlying pattern of earnings and cash flow​” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

