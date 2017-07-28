BRIEF-Chevron sees steady growth in Permian Shale operations

July 28 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp
* Still expects first production from Tengiz expansion in Kazakhstan in 2022
* Expects Permian Shale wells should have 30 percent initial rate of return for 2017 at $50 oil price
* Aims to sell 150,000 to 200,000 acres in the Permian this year and next year
* Plans to add a drilling rig in the Permian every 8 to 10 weeks
* Says plans to have 20 rigs in the Permian by the end of 2018
* Says 'We are not holding back capital to the Permian'
* Says no improvement in partitioned-zone talks between Kuwait, Saudi Arabia
* Says no major impact to operations in Venezuela
* Says continues to monitor situation in Venezuela
* Says Nigerian operations continue to perform well
* Doesn't see any curbs on ability to grow in Permian shale
* Says dividend increase would be first priority for cash increase
* Says share repurchases would be last use of cash
* Says all three trains at Gorgon LNG project operating smoothly
* Expects first LNG production from Wheatstone project next month (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)