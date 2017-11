Nov 2 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp

* Chevron Corp says on Aug 14, an agreement was reached with the Australian Taxation Office to settle dispute - SEC filing

* Chevron Corp says dispute related to the interest rate to be applied on certain Chevron intercompany loans

* Chevron Corp - Believes agreed terms to be reasonable resolution of dispute, which did not have a material impact on co's year-to-date results Source text: (bit.ly/2zrTPyU) Further company coverage: