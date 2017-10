Oct 16 (Reuters) - Hutchison China Meditech Ltd

* CHI-MED REPORTS PRELIMINARY PHASE II DATA ON FRUQUINTINIB COMBINATION IN FIRST-LINE LUNG CANCER

* HUTCHISON CHINA MEDITECH LTD SAYS ‍PRELIMINARY RESULTS IN 17 EFFICACY EVALUABLE PATIENTS SHOWED AN ORR OF 76 PERCENT AND A DCR OF 100 PERCENT​

* HUTCHISON CHINA MEDITECH LTD SAYS ‍PRELIMINARY DATA FROM PHASE II TRIAL DEMONSTRATED PROMISING EFFICACY AND AN ACCEPTABLE SAFETY PROFILE​