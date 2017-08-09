FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Chicago Bridge & Iron reports Q2 loss per share $3.02
2017年8月9日

BRIEF-Chicago Bridge & Iron reports Q2 loss per share $3.02

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 10 (Reuters) - CB&I-

* CB&I announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 loss per share $3.02

* Q2 revenue $1.3 billion versus $2.2 billion

* Q2 revenue view $2.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Chicago Bridge & Iron Company NV says company outlines cost reduction plan and suspends dividend

* Chicago Bridge & Iron Company NV - ‍company outlines cost reduction plan and suspends dividend​

* Chicago Bridge & Iron Company NV says reduction program expected to generate cost savings of approximately $100 million on an annualized basis

* Chicago Bridge & Iron Company NV says suspension of dividend is expected to result in annual cash savings of $28 million to $30 million

* Chicago Bridge & Iron - expects h2 2017 revenue to be between $3.7 and $4.0 billion and diluted earnings per share in range of $1.00 to $1.25​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

