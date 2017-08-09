BRIEF-Chicago Bridge & Iron reports Q2 loss per share $3.02

1 分钟阅读
Aug 10 (Reuters) - CB&I-
* CB&I announces second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 loss per share $3.02
* Q2 revenue $1.3 billion versus $2.2 billion
* Q2 revenue view $2.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Chicago Bridge & Iron Company NV says company outlines cost reduction plan and suspends dividend
* Chicago Bridge & Iron Company NV says reduction program expected to generate cost savings of approximately $100 million on an annualized basis
* Chicago Bridge & Iron Company NV says suspension of dividend is expected to result in annual cash savings of $28 million to $30 million
* Chicago Bridge & Iron - expects h2 2017 revenue to be between $3.7 and $4.0 billion and diluted earnings per share in range of $1.00 to $1.25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: