BRIEF-Chico's FAS Inc Q3 earnings per share $0.13
2017年11月21日 / 下午12点47分 / 更新于 21 小时前

BRIEF-Chico's FAS Inc Q3 earnings per share $0.13

2 分钟阅读

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Chico’s FAS Inc

* Chico’s FAS Inc Reports third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.13

* Q3 sales $532.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $535.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 results include unfavorable impact of hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria of about $5.0 million after-tax, or $0.04 per diluted share​

* For Q3, gross margin was $196.7 million, or 37.0% of net sales, compared to $230.3 million, or 38.6% of net sales, in last year’s Q3​

* At end of Q3 of 2017, inventories totaled $265.0 million compared to $261.3 million at end of Q3 last year​

* In Q3, co was impacted by hurricanes, resulting in reduced operating hours or temporary closure of more than 300 stores

* For Q4 of 2017, company expects comparable sales to be down high single-digits​

* In quarter, impact to income from operations due to lower net sales, impairment charges, other incremental hurricane related expenses about $10 million​

* Company anticipates Q4 gross margin rate to be approximately flat to up slightly compared to last year​

* Qtrly ‍total company comparable sales down 8.2 percent​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

