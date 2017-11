BRIEF-Childrens Place reports qtrly share of $2.44

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Childrens Place Inc:

* The Children’S Place reports third quarter 2017 results

* In 2017, projects 20 percent - 21 percent increase in adjusted earnings per share over $5.43 in 2016

* Sees Q4 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.07 to $2.12

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.58

* Q3 earnings per share $2.44

* Q3 sales $490 million versus i/b/e/s view $480.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $7.46 to $7.51