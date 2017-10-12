BRIEF-China Biologic agrees to acquire Tianxinfu from PWM

Oct 12 (Reuters) - China Biologic Products Holdings Inc
* China Biologic Products Holdings Inc - It has agreed to acquire 80% equity interest in Tianxinfu (Beijing) Medical Appliance Co., Ltd
* China Biologic Products - In exchange for acquisition of 80% equity interest in Tianxinfu from PWM, Cbpo will issue 5.5 million ordinary shares to PWM
* China Biologic Products - PWM is expected to hold approximately 16.66% of outstanding share capital of Cbpo taking into effect new issuance post deal
* China Biologic Products - Board determined to exempt deal from causing PWM to be deemed “acquiring person” under CBPO’s preferred shares rights agreement
* China Biologic Products - CBPO elected to be exempted from shareholder approval requirement under applicable rules of nasdaq market for proposed deal
