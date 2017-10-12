FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月12日 / 下午1点33分 / 6 天前

BRIEF-China Biologic agrees to acquire Tianxinfu from PWM

2 分钟阅读

Oct 12 (Reuters) - China Biologic Products Holdings Inc

* China Biologic agrees to acquire Tianxinfu from PWM

* China Biologic Products Holdings Inc - ‍It has agreed to acquire 80% equity interest in Tianxinfu (Beijing) Medical Appliance Co., Ltd​

* China Biologic Products - ‍In exchange for acquisition of 80% equity interest in Tianxinfu from PWM, Cbpo will issue 5.5 million ordinary shares to PWM​

* China Biologic Products - ‍PWM is expected to hold approximately 16.66% of outstanding share capital of Cbpo taking into effect new issuance​ post deal

* China Biologic Products - Board determined to exempt deal from causing PWM to be deemed “acquiring person” under CBPO’s preferred shares rights agreement​

* China Biologic Products Holdings Inc - ‍Acquire 80% equity interest in Tianxinfu from PW Medtech Group Limited​

* China Biologic Products - ‍CBPO elected to be exempted from shareholder approval requirement under applicable rules of nasdaq market for proposed deal

* China Biologic Products Holdings - ‍Elected to be exempted from shareholder approval requirement under applicable rules of Nasdaq stock market for deal

* China Biologic Products Holdings Inc - ‍Post deal close, PWM expected to hold about 16.66% of share capital of co taking into effect new issuance​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

