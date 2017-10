BRIEF-China Ceramics says ‍H1 loss per share on both a basic and fully diluted basis were RMB 2.07​

Oct 2 (Reuters) - China Ceramics Co Ltd

* China Ceramics announces financial results for the first half of 2017

* China Ceramics Co Ltd says H1 ‍revenue was RMB 336.5 million (US$ 49.0 million) as compared to RMB 340.6 million (US$ 51.9 million) for first half of 2016​

* China Ceramics Co Ltd says ‍H1 loss per share on both a basic and fully diluted basis were RMB 2.07 (US$ 0.30)​

* China Ceramics Co Ltd says ‍expect currently challenging market conditions to continue for second half of 2017​

* China Ceramics Co Ltd says ‍as of June 30, 2017, backlog was approximately RMB 167.3 million (US$ 24.7 million)​