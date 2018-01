Jan 3 (Reuters) - China Commercial Credit Inc:

* CHINA COMMERCIAL CREDIT - ‍ON DEC 29, CO RECEIVED NOTICE FROM SORGHUM INVESTMENT HOLDINGS STATING THAT AGREEMENT DATED AUG 9, 2017 IS BEING TERMINATED​

* CHINA COMMERCIAL CREDIT-‍TERMINATION BASED ON SORGHUM'S ALLEGATION THAT CO'S FILING OF FORM 8-K ON DEC 27 CONSTITUTED A BREACH OF AGREEMENT​-SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2lTurZw) Further company coverage: